Illinois hospitals prepare for Medicaid funding changes

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has sued a national opioid distributor for allegedly using misleading business practices to flood the state with dangerous and highly addictive prescription painkillers.
Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has sued a national opioid distributor for allegedly using misleading business practices to flood the state with dangerous and highly addictive prescription painkillers.
Many Illinois hospitals whose budgets rely heavily on Medicaid funding are bracing for a financial hit, as the states revamps a formula to distribute the money.
Many Illinois hospitals whose budgets rely heavily on Medicaid funding are bracing for a financial hit, as the states revamps a formula to distribute the money.
An earthquake rumbled parts of Southeast, Missouri Monday morning on January 22. It happened around 9:30 a.m.
An earthquake rumbled parts of Southeast, Missouri Monday morning on January 22. It happened around 9:30 a.m.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, showers and thunderstorms will continue to march east across the area this morning.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, showers and thunderstorms will continue to march east across the area this morning.