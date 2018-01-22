2.7 magnitude quake rumbles in parts of southern MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.7 magnitude quake rumbles in parts of southern MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

An earthquake rumbled parts of Southeast, Missouri Monday morning on January 22.

It happened around 9:30 a.m.

A 2.7 magnitude quake could be felt in Howardville, Sikeston and northeast of Kennett, Missouri.

It was also felt in parts of Tennessee.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly