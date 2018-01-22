2.7 magnitude quake rumbles in parts of southern MO

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has sued a national opioid distributor for allegedly using misleading business practices to flood the state with dangerous and highly addictive prescription painkillers.
Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has sued a national opioid distributor for allegedly using misleading business practices to flood the state with dangerous and highly addictive prescription painkillers.
Many Illinois hospitals whose budgets rely heavily on Medicaid funding are bracing for a financial hit, as the states revamps a formula to distribute the money.
Many Illinois hospitals whose budgets rely heavily on Medicaid funding are bracing for a financial hit, as the states revamps a formula to distribute the money.
An earthquake rumbled parts of Southeast, Missouri Monday morning on January 22. It happened around 9:30 a.m.
An earthquake rumbled parts of Southeast, Missouri Monday morning on January 22. It happened around 9:30 a.m.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, showers and thunderstorms will continue to march east across the area this morning.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, showers and thunderstorms will continue to march east across the area this morning.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation of the wiring, plumbing and heating. The project is revealing hidden treasures.
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation of the wiring, plumbing and heating. The project is revealing hidden treasures.
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.