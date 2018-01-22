Suspect wanted after man shot in Sikeston, MO robbery attempt

An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for three missing people according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol
Welcome to Monday, temperatures will feel cooler today. Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with gusty northerly winds.
A Kentucky man is accused of threatening to blow up a doughnut shop.
Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library is hosting an exhibit featuring military veterans' tattoos.
Deputies identified the driver as Jamie L. Wright. Wright was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
No charges have been filed at this time but the incident is still under investigation by Rankin County Deputies along with District Attorney Michael Guest and Rankin County Coroner David Ruth
Last week, a family of five survived a night that could have easily taken their lives.
A new program at Publix Pharmacy locations could take a big chunk out of monthly prescription medication expenses, reducing out-of-pocket costs to the equivalent of $2.50 a month for many popular generic drugs.
