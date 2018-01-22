Suspect wanted after man shot in Sikeston, MO

Officers are investigating a robbery attempt that left the victim with a bullet wound in Sikeston, Missouri.

It happened in the 200 block of Tanner Street around 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22.

According to Assistant Chief Jim McMillen, the 71-year-old victim was checking on his son's pet when he came in contact with the suspect.

A family member identified the victim as Dr. Sam Hunter, a well-known veterinarian in the area.

As he approached the back door, a man walked up to the victim from a vehicle parked on Park Street. Hunter said the man was talking to him then pushed him inside the back door as a fight ensued.

During the scuffle, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot Hunter in the rib cage. The suspect was said to have left in a small, silver car.

Hunter is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police examined the area and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to assist along with a couple of their investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-475-3761.

The subject is described as a 6-foot, black male in his 30s and is believed to be driving a small silver car.

