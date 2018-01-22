Reward offered for suspect after man shot in Sikeston, MO robbery attempt

Officers are investigating a robbery attempt left the victim with a bullet wound in Sikeston, Missouri.

As of Tuesday, February 7, the family has offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Detectives said they have developed several leads in this case and collected several key pieces of evidence.

It happened in the 200 block of Tanner Street around 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22.

According to Assistant Chief Jim McMillen, the 71-year-old victim was checking on his son's pet when he came in contact with the suspect.

A family member identified the victim as Dr. Sam Hunter, a well-known veterinarian in the area. According to DPS, Dr. Hunter was released from the hospital as of Monday evening.

As he approached the back door, a man walked up to the victim from a vehicle parked on Park Street. Hunter said the man was talking to him then pushed him inside the back door as a fight ensued.

During the scuffle, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot Hunter in the rib cage. The suspect was said to have left in a small, silver car.

Hunter is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police examined the area and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to assist along with a couple of their investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-475-3761.

The subject is described as a 6-foot, black male in his 30s and is believed to be driving a small silver car.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.