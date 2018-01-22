1 man shot in Sikeston, MO; search for suspect underway

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri.

It happened in the 200 block of Tanner Street around 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22.

According to Assistant Chief Jim McMillen, the victim was checking on a neighbors pet when he came in contact with the suspect.

The two men got into a scuffle and that's when the victim was shot.

McMillen said the victim, age 71, was shot in the left side and the bullet went out near the rib cage. He is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect is described only as a black man who stands about 6 feet tall who left the scene shortly after shots were fired.

