First Alert: Wet and windy day in the Heartland

Good Monday morning, you may wake up to storms but they won't last.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says, showers and thunderstorms will continue to march east across the area this morning.

Gusty winds likely with the storms and behind the system.

Showers and thunderstorms will be east of the Heartland by the lunchtime hour, but breezy and mild conditions will remain.

More clouds and a few more scattered showers will push in this evening into the overnight hours.

Highs today will top out in the 60s in many areas.

Dry conditions expected for the rest of the workweek with our next best chance for rain moving in on Friday night into Saturday.

