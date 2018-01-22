Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, showers and thunderstorms will continue to march east across the area this morning.
It is National Blonde Brownie Day on January 22. The treats are commonly called blondies instead.
Radon is a radioactive, cancer-causing gas, that occurs naturally. It is the third leading cause of lung cancer in Americans, behind second hand smoke and smoking.
Five boys are recovering after a car struck the group while they were walking in the St. Louis area.
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.
A Denham Springs contractor has been arrested for the fifth time on fraudulent charges after reportedly agreeing to fix the windows of a flood-damaged home and failing to do so.
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.
