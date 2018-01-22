It is National Blonde Brownie Day on January 22.

The treats are commonly called blondies instead.

Unlike traditional brownies, blondies require brown sugar in place of cocoa.

People usually add white chocolate or chocolate chips to this sweet food or other things like nuts, toffee or butterscotch.

According to the National Day Calendar, this light-colored treat was actually invented in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Recipes for blonde brownies can be found in recipe books dating back to the 1940s.

