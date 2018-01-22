Radon may be in your home, here's what you should know

Radon is a radioactive, cancer-causing gas, that occurs naturally.



It is the third leading cause of lung cancer in Americans, behind second-hand smoke and smoking.

According to Captain Sean Mitchell with Jackson Fire & rescue, exposure to radon can come down to how your home is built.

Captain Mitchell adds that radon can be more prevalent in the winter time because of the frozen ground.

When the ground thaws, the gases can seep into the atmosphere.

Radon bubbles up in the foundation and will seek any crack or hole through the basement floor slab to get in the house.

He said one way to get rid of some of it is to open the windows in your basement for a short period of time.

"If you have cracks in your foundation or holes in your foundations it could cause you to have more radiant gas throughout your house because it's looking to escape into the ambient air and the atmosphere," said Captain Mitchell.

Missouri offers free radon test kits for residents. Click here for information on how to order one for your home.

