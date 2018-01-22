Police say car hits 5 boys after driver has medical issue

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Five boys are recovering after a car struck the group while they were walking in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County Police spokesman Officer Benjamin Granda says the crash happened Sunday afternoon.

A Kia sedan struck the group of boys, who range in age from 9 to 13 years old, as they walked on a grassy berm near the roadway.

Police said it appears that the 57-year-old woman driving the car had a medical issue before the crash.

One of the boys suffered a serious injury and was in critical condition Sunday. The other boys suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.