Kentucky Proud members urged to apply for grant programs

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, showers and thunderstorms will continue to march east across the area this morning.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, showers and thunderstorms will continue to march east across the area this morning.
It is National Blonde Brownie Day on January 22. The treats are commonly called blondies instead.
It is National Blonde Brownie Day on January 22. The treats are commonly called blondies instead.
Radon is a radioactive, cancer-causing gas, that occurs naturally. It is the third leading cause of lung cancer in Americans, behind second hand smoke and smoking.
Radon is a radioactive, cancer-causing gas, that occurs naturally. It is the third leading cause of lung cancer in Americans, behind second hand smoke and smoking.
Five boys are recovering after a car struck the group while they were walking in the St. Louis area.
Five boys are recovering after a car struck the group while they were walking in the St. Louis area.