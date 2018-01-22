5 things to know 1/22

Five boys are recovering after a car struck the group while they were walking in the St. Louis area.
Kentucky's revenue department is making its final preparations for the start of income tax season. The agency is urging Kentucky taxpayers to file as early as possible.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentucky Proud members to apply to participate in programs that help showcase the state's farm sector.
The state of Illinois is looking for volunteers to welcome visitors and give tours at the newly renovated Illinois Executive Mansion.
Good morning, it is Monday, January 22, 2018. First Alert Forecast It will be a gloomy start to your work week as rain covers much of the area this morning.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts officially cut off all of his dreads.
