5 things to know 1/22

Good morning, it is Monday, January 22, 2018.

First Alert Forecast

It will be a gloomy start to your work week as rain covers much of the area this morning.

Strong storms are spreading east across the Heartland. With those showers come high winds as well as lightning.

If you are in the southern counties expect heavy rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder.

By lunchtime, things will dry up but the wind will be with us all day.

Sunshine will move in during the late morning hours and give way to clouds after that.

Temperatures will stick around the 50s and 60s in most areas.

Making headlines

The government shutdown continues into the workweek, find out what this means for you.

Women across the world marched for equality and justice this weekend, they hope the momentum will continue.

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill will donate her salary to charity during the government shutdown.

The victim of a boat explosion in Kentucky said they feel blessed to be alive.

After three years on the run, a Ballard County man was arrested over the weekend.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

