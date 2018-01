The Salukis hosts Northern Iowa and Valparaiso in a basketball doubleheader at SIU Arena.

The Men's team took on Northern Iowa and was looking to get back on track after their previous loss.

Sean Lloyd led the Salukis with 15 points.

SIU wins it 64 - 53 to improve to 12-9 (5-4) on the season.

The Women's team took on Valparaiso in the second game.

The Salukis would go on to win 74-63 and are now 11-8 (6-2) on the season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.