WATCH at 4: MO Gov. Greitens to announce budget recommendations

A Zeigler, Illinois police car collided with a courthouse retaining wall during a pursuit, according to the Benton Police Department.
Seven years later, 9 households are breaking ground on their new permanent homes, according to Kyle Schott, Regional Director with Catholic Charities.
Autopsies on Saturday, Jan. 20 confirmed the victims died from injuries received after the explosion, according to state police.
Call it luck, call it fate, or call it divine intervention. Whatever you choose, this is a story that will make you smile.
A Carbondale man faces several felony charges after allegedly leading police on a chase while driving an RV.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.
