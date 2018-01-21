WATCH at 4: MO Gov. Greitens to announce budget recommendations

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will release his budget recommendations for the 2019 fiscal year on Monday, January 22.

Mobile users can click here to watch live.

Greitens is expected to speak at 4 p.m. in the Governor's Office at the state Capitol.

It will be followed by a press conference with Missouri Budget Director Dan Haug.

