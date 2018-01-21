Governor Greitens to Announce Budget Recommendations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Governor Greitens to Announce Budget Recommendations

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Gov. Eric Greitens will release his budget recommendations for the 2019 fiscal year on Jan. 22.

It will be followed by a press conference with Missouri budget director Dan Haug.

Governor Greitens Budget Rollout 

Jan. 22, 2017 4:00 PM--Governor’s Office

Missouri State Capitol

201 W Capitol Ave, Room 217,

Jefferson City, MO 65101

Budget Director Dan Haug Press Conference 

30 minutes after the conclusion of budget rollout

Missouri State Capitol Building

201 W Capitol Ave, Room 124,

Jefferson City, MO 65101

