Governor Greitens to Announce Budget Recommendations

Gov. Eric Greitens will release his budget recommendations for the 2019 fiscal year on Jan. 22.
Warmer and more humid air will be streaming in from the south today and tonight.
U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill will donate her salary to charity during the government shutdown.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department made two arrests on two separate drug busts.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department held a dog wash today to raise money for the department's K-9 unit.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.
A 22-year-old Lyndhurst woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend are headed to prison after stealing $75,000 from her 89-year-old grandfather.
