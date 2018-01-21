Sen. McCaskill to donate salary to charity during government shutdown

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill will donate her salary to charity during the government shutdown.
U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill will donate her salary to charity during the government shutdown.
Warmer and more humid air will be streaming in from the south today and tonight.
Warmer and more humid air will be streaming in from the south today and tonight.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department made two arrests on two separate drug busts.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department made two arrests on two separate drug busts.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department held a dog wash today to raise money for the department's K-9 unit.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department held a dog wash today to raise money for the department's K-9 unit.
A Ballard County man who had been on the run for 3 years was arrested on Saturday, January 20.
A Ballard County man who had been on the run for 3 years was arrested on Saturday, January 20.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
Melbourne police say the girl suffered serious puncture wounds all over her body. It happened Thursday afternoon inside of a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive.
Melbourne police say the girl suffered serious puncture wounds all over her body. It happened Thursday afternoon inside of a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive.