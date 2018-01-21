Sen. McCaskill to donate salary to charity during government shutdown

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill will donate her salary to charity during the government shutdown.

The update from McCaskill's office comes days after she introduced legislation to withhold the pay of members of Congress during the shutdown.

The legislation was co-sponsored by Senators Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Jon Tester of Montana, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

In accordance with the 27th Amendment forbidding Congress from raising or lowering its pay, the No Government No Pay Act of 2018 would take effect during the 116th Congress and would be applied to each new Congress going forward.

