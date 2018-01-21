Two McCracken Co., Ky women charged in two separate drug crimes

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department made two arrests on two separate drug busts.

On Jan. 17 at 3:52 p.m. detectives arrest Freida Davis, 43, during a traffic stop on Lone Oak road.

Detectives found Oxycodone and Hydrocodone on Davis and an investigation revealed that she had been selling the prescription drugs.

Davis was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Charges for Davis include Speeding, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st-Oxycodone, trafficking in a 1st degree controlled substance-Hydrocodone and prescription controlled not in proper container.

In a separate investigation, on Jan. 18 at 5:35 p.m. detectives with a warrant search a home and found Marijuana, Oxycodone, Xanax and Crystal Meth.

Detectives arrested Kristy Robinson, 36, and charged with the drug found in the home.

The investigation showed that Robinson had been selling Oxycodone.

Robinson was also taken the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Charges for Robinson include possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd offense, Trafficking in Oxycodone and Possession of Xanax.

