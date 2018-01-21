Wanted Ballard Co., KY man arrested after 3 years on the run

A Ballard County man who had been on the run for 3 years was arrested on Saturday, January 20.

Sheriff Steve Perry of the Carlisle County Sheriff's Department reported that deputies received word that a wanted fugitive was hiding at the Bardwell Manor Apartments in Bardwell, KY.

29-year-old Jonathon R. Boruff of Ballard County, KY had been on the run since 2015 with a felony warrant with a $25,000 cash bond.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies confirmed his location and officers executed the arrest warrant taking Boruff into custody.

He remains at the Ballard County Detention Center with a $25,000 cash bond.

