Fake movie $100 bills found in Christopher, IL

The Christopher Police Department has received reports the last two days of residents finding $100 bills in public places.

On Sunday, January 21, an individual found two of the bills and tried to make a purchase at a local business using one of them.

The currency turned out to be prop money used in the production of movies.

It clearly states it's "for cinematic use only" on both sides of the bill.

Police believe this fake currency was placed out as a prank.

They ask if you locate one of the bills, to discard it or turn it into the Christopher Police Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.