University of Missouri uses Extension to broaden reach

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department made two arrests on two separate drug busts.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department held a dog wash today to raise money for the department's K-9 unit.
A Ballard County man who had been on the run for 3 years was arrested on Saturday, January 20.
Ripley County Sheriff's Department responded to an assault on Jan. 20.
The Christopher Police Department has received reports the last two days of residents finding $100 bills in public places.
