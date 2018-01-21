Man airlifted to TN hospital after Pemiscot Co. crash

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department made two arrests on two separate drug busts.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department held a dog wash today to raise money for the department's K-9 unit.
A Ballard County man who had been on the run for 3 years was arrested on Saturday, January 20.
Ripley County Sheriff's Department responded to an assault on Jan. 20.
The Christopher Police Department has received reports the last two days of residents finding $100 bills in public places.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.
