Man airlifted to TN hospital after Pemiscot Co. crash

Man airlifted to TN hospital after Pemiscot Co. crash

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Caruthersville, Missouri man suffered serious injuries after a crash in Pemiscot County on Saturday, January 20.
Jason M. Foster, 37, was driving east on Highway 84 when the vehicle went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Foster was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for treatment.

