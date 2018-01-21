Man airlifted to TN hospital after Pemiscot Co. crash

A Caruthersville, Missouri man suffered serious injuries after a crash in Pemiscot County on Saturday, January 20.

Jason M. Foster, 37, was driving east on Highway 84 when the vehicle went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Foster was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for treatment.

