TN man drives into Calloway Co., KY creek

Calloway County deputies found a pickup truck in a creek on Saturday, January 20.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a truck driven by 25-year-old Kevin L. Pond of Buchanan, TN, in a creek just south of Midway Road.

Pond was traveling south on U.S. Highway 641 when he lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Midway Road.

Pond's vehicle came across the road and struck items for sale at the antique at the corner of U.S. Highway 641 and Tobacco Road.

It then struck a billboard signpost, a tree and landed in the creek south of the antique store.

Pond was treated at the scene and then transported to the Murray Calloway County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Speed and alcohol are a contributing factor of the accident.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Calloway County Fire and Rescue, and the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service responded to the accident.

The accident is still under investigation and criminal charges are pending.

