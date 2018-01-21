Superman Classic Finale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Superman Classic Finale

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Tonight is finals night at the superman classic tournament taking place at Massac county high school.

In the third-place game Paducah Tilghman going head to head with Charleston.

The tornados defeat the blue jays 76 - 66.

In the championship game, it was Carbondale going up against graves county

The terriers would end up falling to the eagles 60 - 56.

Carbondale's Darius Beane and James Baltz made the Superman classics All-Tournament Team.

