Superman Classic Finale

Tonight is finals night at the superman classic tournament taking place at Massac county high school.
In the third-place game Paducah Tilghman going head to head with Charleston.
The tornados defeat the blue jays 76 - 66.
In the championship game, it was Carbondale going up against graves county
The terriers would end up falling to the eagles 60 - 56.
Carbondale's Darius Beane and James Baltz made the Superman classics All-Tournament Team.
