Superman Classic Finale

Tonight is finals night at the superman classic tournament taking place at Massac county high school.

In the third-place game Paducah Tilghman going head to head with Charleston.

The tornados defeat the blue jays 76 - 66.

In the championship game, it was Carbondale going up against graves county

The terriers would end up falling to the eagles 60 - 56.

Carbondale's Darius Beane and James Baltz made the Superman classics All-Tournament Team.

