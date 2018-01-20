Racers get big win over Tennessee State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Racers get big win over Tennessee State

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)

The Murray State Racers went to Tennessee to face the Volunteers.

The racers would top the Vols 76-57 and are now 6-2 in the OVC.

The Racers are headed home to play host to Morehead State.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly