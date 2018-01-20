SEMO Men's and Women's Head to Eastern Illinois

The Redhawks head to Eastern Illinois for a basketball doubleheader.

The Men's team claim a win 86-74 and now have a record of 10-11

Daniel Simmon led the Redhawks with 26 points off the bench.

The women's team get a big win 77-54 over Eastern Illinois.

Adriana Murphy contributed 15 points and 4 assists in the effort.

