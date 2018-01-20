Ripley County man arrested after attacking neighbors with ax

Ripley County Sheriff's Department responded to an assault on Highway JJ on Jan. 20.

According to Ripley County Sheriff's Department, Christopher Weddell, 39, reportedly attack his neighbors with an ax.

When deputies arrived, Weddell came out of his home with an ax and a knife.

Weddell said he would not be taken alive and return to his home.

Deputies took cover as Weddell broke out two windows with a rifle.

The Ripley County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol began a Three-hour standoff and negotiation with Weddell.

After negotiations, Weddell came out of his home unarmed and was arrested without incident.

Weddell told the deputies that he had been taking meth and believed aliens were watching him.

Weddell was transported to Poplar Bluff Medical Center for evaluation.

Criminal charges are pending.

