Scott County Sheriff's Office holds K-9 unit fundraiser

The Scott County Sheriff's Department held a dog wash today to raise money for the department's K-9 unit.

People brought their furry friends over to Mississippi Mutts to have a deputy give their dog a scrub.

They raised over $1,500 towards continuing their K-9 unit.

Dozens of dogs came by in just the first hour.

Their owners even jumped in to lend a hand and donated to the Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit.

