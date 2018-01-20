John A. Logan Vols split a doubleheader at home

John A. Logan hosts a doubleheader against Wabash Valley on Jan. 20.
The Men's team come back from behind to knock off the Wabash Valley Warriors 90-86.
Jaiven Eaves led Logan in scoring with 18 points. The Vols are now 12-5 (5-3) on the season.
The Women's team went up against 9th ranked Wabash Warriors.
The Warriors pulled away in the fourth to win 87- 70.
Destiny Cozart led with 24 points.
John A. Logan now holds a record of 12-5 (6-2).
