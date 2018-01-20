Cairo residents get much needed smoke detectors

Good news! This weekend will be above freezing in the Heartland.
Good news! This weekend will be above freezing in the Heartland.
The loud beeping from a smoke alarm is never a pleasant sound but it helps saves lives.
The loud beeping from a smoke alarm is never a pleasant sound but it helps saves lives.
Ripley County Sheriff's Department responded to an assault on Jan. 20.
Ripley County Sheriff's Department responded to an assault on Jan. 20.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department held a dog wash today to raise money for the department's K-9 unit.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department held a dog wash today to raise money for the department's K-9 unit.
A man speaks with us after he survived and saved two others after an explosion on a boat that killed 3 people and injured 6.
A man speaks with us after he survived and saved two others after an explosion on a boat that killed 3 people and injured 6.
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.