Lady Eagles Winter Classic scores from 1/20

The Lady Eagles Winter Classic continues in Eldorado.
5th place game:
Goreville - 61
Fairfield - 56
4th place game:
Eldorado - 53
Gallatin Co. - 50
3rd place game:
Carmi - 58
Anna-Jonesboro - 51
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.