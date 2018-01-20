Lady Eagles Winter Classic scores from 1/20 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lady Eagles Winter Classic scores from 1/20

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Source: Raycom Media) Source: Raycom Media)
ELDORADO, IL (KFVS) -

The Lady Eagles Winter Classic continues in Eldorado.

5th place game:

Goreville - 61

Fairfield - 56

4th place game:

Eldorado - 53

Gallatin Co. - 50

3rd place game:

Carmi - 58

Anna-Jonesboro - 51

