Two injured in two-injury cash in McCracken Co, Ky

Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

According to KSP, Loretta Doom, 69, was traveling West on I-24 and approaching an emergency turnaround.

Steven Penney, 46, was traveling behind Doom when she abruptly stopped to use the turnaround. Penney was unable to stop and rear-ended her.

Doom and Penney were transported to a local hospital with non-light-threatening injuries.

