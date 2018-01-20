Two injured in two-injury crash in McCracken Co, KY

Ripley County Sheriff's Department responded to an assault on Jan. 20.
Calloway County deputies found a pickup truck in a creek on Saturday, January 20.
A man speaks with us after he survived and saved two others after an explosion on a boat that killed 3 people and injured 6.
Warmer and more humid air will be streaming in from the south today and tonight.
Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.
Melbourne police say the girl suffered serious puncture wounds all over her body. It happened Thursday afternoon inside of a mobile home on Rolling Rock Drive.
