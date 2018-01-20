Kentucky towboat explosion victim speaks out

A man speaks out after he survived and saved two others after an explosion on a boat that killed 3 people and injured 6.

Tyler Wedeking was on the "William E. Strait" on Jan. 19 when an explosion occurred on the towboat, causing it to sink.

As the explosion happened, he was directly impacted by the blast and watched his two family members go down with injuries as well. Wedeking then helped his two loved ones get to safety.

Wedeking was rushed to Paducah, where he received treatment for 2nd and 3rd-degree burns.

"Man it happened so fast it was like survival at the moment," said Wedeking. "I wanted to make sure that me and my crew and everybody were good and that was about it. I knew we had to get off the boat and we all were hurting."

Wedeking also described what it was like in the aftermath of the explosion.

"I saw my cousin James laying on the ground," said "Wedeking He has some stuff on him so I got it off of him and I could tell he broke his leg. Then we propped his head up and everything else and I looked over and saw Jim laying in some scaffolding and stuff so I went over there and helped him as much as I could too. And the boat was still on fire."

Officials are working to learn the cause of the boat's explosion.

Investigators are not currently suspecting foul play.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.