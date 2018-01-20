Department of Natural Resources hosting six free pesticide picku - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Department of Natural Resources hosting six free pesticide pickups in 2018

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will provide six free pesticide collection events in 2018.

Locations Include:
Portageville - March 10. University of Missouri, Fisher Delta Research Center, 147 W. State Highway T

Bethany - March 24. Orscheln, 3810 Miller St.

Palmyra - May 19. Palmyra Recycling Center, 810 W. Line St.

Perryville - June 23. Perryville MFA, 3501 US-61, Perryville

Nevada - July 21. Vernon County Fairgrounds, 1488 E. Ashland St.

Jefferson City - September 8. Jefferson City MFA, 1009 Fourth St.

The collections are open to all Missouri farmers and households.

Items accepted include; Unwanted pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, dewormers, fly tags, fertilizers containing pesticide.

Items not accepted include; Paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, trash, and pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers.

