Department of Natural Resources hosting six free pesticide pickups in 2018

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will provide six free pesticide collection events in 2018.
More Forest Service and contract employees will be along Forest Service roads to ask the public how they use the national forest.
First Lady Glenna Bevin launches the contest online with the help of Kentucky Interactive. High school students throughout Kentucky will have the opportunity to create the Governor’s Derby Poster.
The application process is now open for Illinois American Water’s 2018 Environmental Grant Program.
Gov. Eric Greitens will release his budget recommendations for the 2019 fiscal year on Jan. 22.
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.
