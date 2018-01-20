Mayfield, KY man arrested for meth found inside a pizza box

McCracken County deputies arrested a Mayfield man for selling methamphetamine.

On Saturday, January 20, deputies received a tip of a drug deal at the Five Star on Lone Oak Road.

Deputies found a 2006 white Ford pickup and pulled them over.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and meth was found inside a pizza box.

46-year-old of Kerry Kendall of Mayfield was arrested.

Kendall is charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

