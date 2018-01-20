Head on crash sends Paducah man to hospital in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah man was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Office, two vehicles met in a curve on Starr Hill Road when a Honda driven by Emily Bremer went into the other lane and struck the other vehicle.

The other vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was driven by 68-year-old Buford Howard, of Paducah, and was hit head on.

Howard's wife was a passenger and was injured.

Bremer suffered a slight hand injury but was not hospitalized.

Starr Hill Road was blocked due to the collision and shut down for clean-up.

McCracken County Sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, Meadows Wrecker Service, and Speedy’s Towing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.