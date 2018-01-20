Head on crash sends Paducah man to hospital in McCracken Co., KY

Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
A Paducah man was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash.
A Paducah man was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash.
The Union County Sheriff's Office has received several calls about a phone scam circulating. The scammers claim they are from Ameren Illinois and threaten to disconnect the electric service within the hour if a payment isn’t made.
The Union County Sheriff's Office has received several calls about a phone scam circulating. The scammers claim they are from Ameren Illinois and threaten to disconnect the electric service within the hour if a payment isn’t made.
The city of Delta, Missouri has issued a boil water order on Saturday, January 20. The order is until further notice.
The city of Delta, Missouri has issued a boil water order on Saturday, January 20. The order is until further notice.
Good news! This weekend will be above freezing in the Heartland.
Good news! This weekend will be above freezing in the Heartland.
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
Students and staff at Corner Middle School are mourning the death of Sam Gean, 14, who was an 8th grader at the school.
Students and staff at Corner Middle School are mourning the death of Sam Gean, 14, who was an 8th grader at the school.