West Virginia to receive another elk shipment from Kentucky

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's fledgling elk herd will get a boost thanks to a recreation area in Kentucky.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan and Mingo counties will receive 17 elk from Land Between the Lakes in Kentucky.

Paul Johansen, wildlife chief for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, says the arrangement has been in the works for about two months.

He says the natural resources division will pay the U.S. Forest Service $500 for each elk.

DNR officials will travel to western Kentucky in early February to help with the processing.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the additions to the elk herd will help restore "this magnificent native species" to the state.

A previous shipment from Land Between the Lakes consisted of 24 elk.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

