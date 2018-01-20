Move to scrap limits on KY liquor licenses stirs opposition

Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
Emergency responders were on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
A Paducah man was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash.
A Paducah man was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash.
The Union County Sheriff's Office has received several calls about a phone scam circulating. The scammers claim they are from Ameren Illinois and threaten to disconnect the electric service within the hour if a payment isn’t made.
The Union County Sheriff's Office has received several calls about a phone scam circulating. The scammers claim they are from Ameren Illinois and threaten to disconnect the electric service within the hour if a payment isn’t made.
The city of Delta, Missouri has issued a boil water order on Saturday, January 20. The order is until further notice.
The city of Delta, Missouri has issued a boil water order on Saturday, January 20. The order is until further notice.
Good news! This weekend will be above freezing in the Heartland.
Good news! This weekend will be above freezing in the Heartland.