Sheriff's office warns residents of Ameren Illinois scam

The Union County Sheriff's Office has received several calls about a phone scam circulating.

The scammers claim they are from Ameren Illinois and threaten to disconnect the electric service within the hour if a payment isn’t made.

“This is not a practice or policy of Ameren Illinois. In fact, they give customers the opportunity to make payment arrangements and would never demand a payment in this manner," said Ameren.

Ameren advises customers to never give their credit/debit card, social security number, ATM, checking or savings accounts numbers to anyone who requests this information in the name of the company because they will never demand personal, account or financial information for immediate payment.

