Sheriff's office warns residents of Ameren Illinois scam

The Union County Sheriff's Office has received several calls about a phone scam circulating. The scammers claim they are from Ameren Illinois and threaten to disconnect the electric service within the hour if a payment isn’t made.
The city of Delta, Missouri has issued a boil water order on Saturday, January 20. The order is until further notice.
Good news! This weekend will be above freezing in the Heartland.
In October 2017, three Southern Illinois University cheerleaders received backlash after they took a knee during the national anthem at two home games.
A man who police say ran from them after being arrested is being sought by the Kentucky State Police. Police are requesting the public’s assistance locating 38-year-old Ian D. Hunter.
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
Haley owed $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
