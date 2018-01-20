City-wide boil water order issued for Delta, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

City-wide boil water order issued for Delta, MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
DELTA, MO (KFVS) -

The city of Delta, Missouri has issued a boil water order on Saturday, January 20.

The order is until further notice.

