SIU cheerleaders speak out after taking knee during anthem

In October 2017, three Southern Illinois University cheerleaders received backlash after they took a knee during the national anthem at two home games.

SIU Cheerleader Czarina Tinker said the decision to kneel, "This is bigger than me this is bigger than all of us."

Tinker and her fellow cheerleaders took a cue from former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started kneeling during the anthem in 2016.

The SIU Athletic Department said their protocol now is to have the cheerleaders in the lobby to welcome fans to the game due to the decrease in attendance at games.

The cheerleaders said this will not stop them and they want to take it a step further by creating a forum.

The cheerleaders were recognized for their protest on Monday, January 15 during the Martin Luther King breakfast on campus.



Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android