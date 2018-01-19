SIU cheerleaders speak out after taking knee during anthem

In October 2017, three Southern Illinois University cheerleaders received backlash after they took a knee during the national anthem at two home games.
A man who police say ran from them after being arrested is being sought by the Kentucky State Police. Police are requesting the public’s assistance locating 38-year-old Ian D. Hunter.
According to Cape Girardeau Police, a 42-year-old has a single gunshot non-life threatening wound to the hand on Friday evening, Jan. 19.
A Thompsonville, Illinois woman was killed in a crash in Saline County on Friday, January, 19. It happened on Route 34 north of Webber Cemetery Road around 1:38 p.m.
The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department has decided to extend the registration deadline for the Indoor Coed Wiffle Ball League.
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.
