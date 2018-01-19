1 person goes to hospital after gunshot wound to the hand

According to Cape Girardeau Police, a 42-year-old has a single gunshot non-life threatening wound to the hand on Friday evening, Jan. 19.

Police aren't sure where in the city it happened, there where no official reports of gunshots fired. A relative called it in to police.

The victim is uncooperative with police. Police are not sure if it is an accidental shooting or not.

An investigation is continuing.

Another possible shooting was being investigated in Cape Girardeau County on Cape Hills. No other information is available from the sheriff's office.

