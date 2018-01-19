1 person goes to hospital after gunshot wound to the hand

A man who police say ran from them after being arrested is being sought by the Kentucky State Police. Police are requesting the public’s assistance locating 38-year-old Ian D. Hunter.
According to Cape Girardeau Police, a 42-year-old has a single gunshot non-life threatening wound to the hand on Friday evening, Jan. 19.
A Thompsonville, Illinois woman was killed in a crash in Saline County on Friday, January, 19. It happened on Route 34 north of Webber Cemetery Road around 1:38 p.m.
The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department has decided to extend the registration deadline for the Indoor Coed Wiffle Ball League.
Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
Rocker Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose from taking a variety of medications to deal with a variety of ailments.
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
One of the victims of a double homicide on Scott Street Friday has been identified as Percy King. Fifty-seven-year-old King served as a zookeeper at the Jackson Zoo from 1997-2011 and as a member of the Jackson Zoo Board starting in 2017.
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.
Two members of Chicago quit in a week’s time. Lead singer Jeff Coffey and drummer Tris Imboden leave the band.
