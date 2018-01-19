20-year-old woman killed in southern IL crash

A Thompsonville, Illinois woman was killed in a crash in Saline County on Friday, January, 19.

It happened on Route 34 north of Webber Cemetery Road around 1:38 p.m.

According to a preliminary crash investigation, Danielle Steiner, 20, was northbound when her car crossed the center line into the southbound lane.

The driver of an International Straight Truck was unable to avoid the car, hitting it on the driver's side.

Steiner died at the scene.

ISP was assisted at the crash scene by the Saline Co. Sheriff's Office, Saline Co. Ambulance Service, the coroner's office, Galatia Police Department and Galatia Fire/Rescue.

No charges were filed. The investigation continues.

