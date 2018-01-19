Surveys underway at The National Forest

More Forest Service and contract employees will be along Forest Service roads to ask the public how they use the national forest.

All information provided for this voluntary survey is confidential and takes about ten minutes.

This is a nation-wide, recurring effort the Forest Service undertakes called National Visitor Use Monitoring.

The survey was done nationally five years ago and is looking to update the information previously gathered and look for recreation trends over time.

Information gathered will be used in local Forest planning, at the state planning level, and even by Congress.

For more information, visit their website here.

