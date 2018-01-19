Missouri offered about $2.5 billion in incentives to Amazon

A man who police say ran from them after being arrested is being sought by the Kentucky State Police. Police are requesting the public’s assistance locating 38-year-old Ian D. Hunter.
According to Cape Girardeau Police, a 42-year-old has a single gunshot non-life threatening wound to the hand on Friday evening, Jan. 19.
A Thompsonville, Illinois woman was killed in a crash in Saline County on Friday, January, 19. It happened on Route 34 north of Webber Cemetery Road around 1:38 p.m.
The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department has decided to extend the registration deadline for the Indoor Coed Wiffle Ball League.
Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
