Missouri offered about $2.5 billion in incentives to Amazon

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri offered Amazon nearly $2.5 billion in incentives over 10 years in a bid to lure the company's second headquarters to the state.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development on Friday released details of the state's proposal to create an "innovation corridor" between Kansas City and St. Louis, rather than building the headquarters on one site in the state. The bid was separate from proposals from Kansas City and St. Louis.

Amazon on Thursday announced 20 finalists for the new headquarters and none of the three bids from Missouri made the cut.

The $2.42 billion in incentives would have funded seven different programs, including $1.36 billion in refundable tax credits. Three of the programs would have funded programs to attract and keep Amazon employees within the innovation corridor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.