This “Super Green” Smoothie Will Give You the Edge over Flu Season

At Heartland Weekend, we are all about healthy eating.

This is a good time of year for it, too, with the flu starting to make the rounds.

Good news: we've scored the recipe for a super green smoothie that has the right ingredients to power you up for the fight against flu season and energize your day.

CLICK HERE to try it.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.