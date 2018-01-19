MSHP Troop E officers package food in Iron County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MSHP Troop E officers package food in Iron County, MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: MSHP Troop E/Twitter) (Source: MSHP Troop E/Twitter)
IRON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E helped package food in Iron County on Friday, January 19.

They helped package food for the Arcadia Valley Backpack Impact Program.

The program will provide around 132 elementary and middle schools students with non-perishable food for the weekend.

