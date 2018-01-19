Deadline extended for Paducah Wiffle Ball League

The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department has decided to extend the registration deadline for the Indoor Coed Wiffle Ball League.
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk on Friday, January 19.
During a news conference on Friday, Jan. 19, Mayor Harry Rediger announced that Cape Girardeau will soon be home to a summer collegiate wood bat baseball league.
Phelps admitted to an audience in Chicago that he once spent several days in his room, contemplating taking his own life.
Here are the Heartland Hoops featured games of the week.
