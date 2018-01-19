Deadline extended for Paducah Wiffle Ball League

The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department has decided to extend the registration deadline for the Indoor Coed Wiffle Ball League.

Applicants now have until Wednesday, January 24 to register for the league, which will meet on Monday evenings at the Paducah Recreation Center on 1527 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

Each team will have a minimum of seven players on a roster, at least two of which must be females, and players must be at least 14 years old.

The cost per team is $150. League play will begin Monday, January 29.

For more information about Paducah Parks & Recreation Department activities, visit www.paducahky.gov, call 270-444-8508, or email Recreation Specialist Mallory McVey at mgmvey@paducahky.gov.

