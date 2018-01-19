Sikeston, MO man arrested on child porn charges

A southeast Missouri man is behind bars on child pornography charges.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Roger L. Webb, 55, of Sikeston, Missouri was arrested on Jan. 17 after an investigation.

After a getting a search warrant for Webb's home on W. Murray Lane, investigators found child pornography and computer equipment they say was used in the reported crime.

Webb was taken to the Scott County Jail.

The prosecuting attorney's office charged Webb with promoting child porn and six counts of possession of child porn. Bond was set at $50,000.

