Sikeston, MO man arrested on child porn charges

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said both lanes of Interstate 24 westbound are back open after a semi-truck crash at about the 41-mile marker.
The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department has decided to extend the registration deadline for the Indoor Coed Wiffle Ball League.
Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E helped package food in Iron County on Friday, January 19.
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk on Friday, January 19.
Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly barge explosion on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
The United States Postal Service announced in October 2017 that a pricing change would take effect on Jan. 21.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
Two members of Chicago quit in a week’s time. Lead singer Jeff Coffey and drummer Tris Imboden leave the band.
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
Three people fishing frantically wave and yell at the captain of another boat to get his attention before jumping overboard.
Police say a man shot and killed his children and his daughter's fiancé before killing himself in White Plains.
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.
According to Twitter, Governor Bryant says the State Board of Education retains authority to decide if schools will make up any days missed.
