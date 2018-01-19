I-24 lanes back open after semi crash in Lyon Co., KY

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said both lanes of Interstate 24 westbound are back open after a semi-truck crash at about the 41-mile marker.

This is along I-24 near the US 62 Exit 40 Interchange for Eddyville and Kuttawa, Kentucky.

The westbound lanes were blocked for a short time.

The crew on site anticipated being able to maintain one lane of traffic westbound while they recover the truck.

